This week marks a poignant double milestone: ten years of Loneliness Awareness Week, and ten years since the murder of Jo Cox MP, whose legacy is deeply rooted in addressing loneliness.

Our latest research, in partnership with More in Common, reminds us that loneliness is inextricably tied to community connection, and right now, too many of us are lacking those bonds.

Jo’s murder in 2016 was an act driven by extremism and division, and a stark reminder of what can happen when it is left to grow. But, in the days that followed, Britain and the world saw an outpouring of love and solidarity. People responded not with fear, but with something Jo believed in deeply: connection. At the time, we promised to address hate and division, and foster community and connection.

But have those promises been met?

Our research shows that many Britons feel their communities have become more divided in the last decade, and that their own connection to their community has weakened. Many blame social media and the decline of the high street for curbing social interaction.

Ahead of the ten-year anniversary of Jo’s murder, the Foundation, inspired by Jo’s legacy, is re-committing to our mission, working to end loneliness, nurture stronger communities and champion respect in politics.

This research gives us a new and renewed focus. If we are serious about rebuilding stronger communities, we must tackle the barriers that prevent people from participating.

Financial insecurity is one of the biggest. While 59% of those who are financially comfortable feel connected to their community, that falls to just 26% among those struggling to afford basic essentials, with nearly one in five citing cost as a direct barrier to taking part. Community connection cannot be separated from tackling poverty and exclusion.

We must also confront the growing crisis of connection among younger people. Those aged 18–24 are more than four times as likely to regularly feel lonely as those over 75.

38% of 18-to-24-year-olds cite anxiety or a lack of confidence, 32% feel they don’t have much in common with their neighbours, and 24% point to a simple ‘lack of time’ to connect to their communities. Young people need places to go - but they also need meaningful, low-pressure, structured and supported opportunities to belong.

At the same time, we must foster mutual respect across generations. A key driver of our generational fracture is that both younger and older people feel profoundly disrespected by one another. Young people want to be treated without suspicion, while older people want politeness and in-person interaction. Bridging this gap requires creating spaces where different age groups can share meaningful experiences, trading assumptions for actual conversation.

Finally, we cannot ignore the divisions created by political polarisation. Our data shows that Britons are less likely to share meaningful interactions with those who hold different political or religious views than they are to interact with people of a different generation. A striking 15% say they never have meaningful interactions with someone of a different political view. Stronger communities depend not only on bringing people together, but on creating opportunities for people to bridge the political divides that increasingly separate them.

Rebuilding these ties is not a trivial pursuit; feeling connected to the community is proven to reap a wide range of benefits, boosting everything from individual physical health to overall societal resilience. Our research shows that the desire to reconnect is fiercely alive, with one in three Britons wanting to connect more. Those who currently feel the most disconnected are the most eager to engage.

Working for a charity like The Jo Cox Foundation, I am reminded daily that hope wins: for every act of division, there are hundreds of acts of connection and community. We see this every year during The Great Get Together, due to take place next weekend, where thousands of people across the country reject division and step out of their comfort zones to bake, sing, run, or simply get to know a neighbour. It is the living embodiment of Jo’s enduring belief that "we have far more in common than that which divides us”. Over the last decade, Jo's legacy has inspired millions to bridge divides and connect one another in ways big and small.

Social connection is not a "nice-to-have." To honour Jo’s legacy, we must dismantle the financial, generational, and political barriers that keep us apart. This milestone is a moment of choice. Will we turn away from one another, or choose connection? The answer to that question will shape the decade ahead.