Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page says male co-star made 'inappropriate awful' comments while filming
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Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has said a male actor whispered "really inappropriate, awful" comments in her ear while they were filming together.
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The actress, 49, told her campmates on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that the actor also chanted about "what he was going to do to me" during a scene.
She did not name the actor or the production.
"I remember this one actor and he would come up to you and whisper things in your ear before you were going to do a take or something," she said. "And it was just really inappropriate, awful stuff.
"One scene that I had to do with him, he spent the whole time just sort-of making up this song and chanting about what he was going to do to me and nobody said anything. You just can't speak."
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Page, who played Stacey Shipman in Gavin & Stacey, has also appeared in Doctor Who, The Syndicate and the film Love Actually.
Fellow campmate Mariella Frostrup said she had been touched inappropriately by DJs at radio stations.
The broadcaster, 64, said she had worried that speaking up would lead people to say she could not "take it" and dismiss the behaviour as "banter".
"I think it has changed," she said. "I look at my daughter now and she just wouldn't put up with anything like that."
The conversation comes after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy met leading figures from the creative industries on Monday to discuss abuses of power.
Representatives from organisations including the BBC, ITV, NBC Universal, HarperCollins and Live Nation attended the meeting.
Ms Nandy backed the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, a safeguarding body, and said companies could face compulsory membership if they did not join voluntarily.
The meeting followed Russell Brand's conviction on rape and sexual assault charges and the opening of a police investigation into allegations that David Walliams used his celebrity to prey on young women. Walliams denies the claims.