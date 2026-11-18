Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has said a male actor whispered "really inappropriate, awful" comments in her ear while they were filming together.

The actress, 49, told her campmates on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that the actor also chanted about "what he was going to do to me" during a scene.

She did not name the actor or the production.

"I remember this one actor and he would come up to you and whisper things in your ear before you were going to do a take or something," she said. "And it was just really inappropriate, awful stuff.

"One scene that I had to do with him, he spent the whole time just sort-of making up this song and chanting about what he was going to do to me and nobody said anything. You just can't speak."

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