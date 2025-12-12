She published more than 30 novels during a writing career that began in 1980.

In a statement, Trollope's daughters Antonia and Louise said: "Our beloved and inspirational mother Joanna Trollope has died peacefully at her Oxfordshire home, on December 11 aged 82."

Her literary agent James Gill said: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Joanna Trollope, one of our most cherished, acclaimed and widely enjoyed novelists.

"Joanna will be mourned by her children, grandchildren, family, her countless friends and - of course - her readers."

The writer was known as the "queen of the Aga saga" because her novels often focused on romance and intrigue in middle England.