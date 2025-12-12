Bestselling author Joanna Trollope dies aged 82
Bestselling author Joanna Trollope has died aged 82, her family has confirmed.
Listen to this article
She published more than 30 novels during a writing career that began in 1980.
In a statement, Trollope's daughters Antonia and Louise said: "Our beloved and inspirational mother Joanna Trollope has died peacefully at her Oxfordshire home, on December 11 aged 82."
Her literary agent James Gill said: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Joanna Trollope, one of our most cherished, acclaimed and widely enjoyed novelists.
"Joanna will be mourned by her children, grandchildren, family, her countless friends and - of course - her readers."
The writer was known as the "queen of the Aga saga" because her novels often focused on romance and intrigue in middle England.
Her novels include Marrying The Mistress and Daughters in Law.
Trollope's workss have been translated into more than 25 languages, with several been adapted for television - including A Village Affair, The Choir, Other People's Children and The Rector's Wife.
She received an OBE in 1996 for services to charity, and was made a CBE in 2019 for services to literature.