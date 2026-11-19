Alex, 21, said she was proud of her “incredibly strong” mother after four men were convicted of sexually abusing her after she had been drugged by her ex-husband

Joanne Young's daughter has praised her “incredibly strong” mother after four men were found guilty of sexually abusing her. Picture: Getty/LinkedIn

By Chay Quinn

Joanne Young's daughter has praised her “incredibly strong” mother after four men were found guilty of sexually abusing her.

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Alex, 21, said her family had struggled with their mental health in the two and a half years since her father, Philip Young, was arrested. “The journey isn’t over yet, there’s a long way to go… Through all this, Joanne Young, my mum, has been incredibly strong,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “I am so proud of her, and every decision she has had to make to get here.” Mrs Young, who has waived her right to anonymity, was drugged and advertised for sex online by her former husband, who invited other men to abuse her at their home in Swindon. Read More: Jess Phillips calls for law to ban advertising people for sex after Joanne Young rape case as she hails survivor Read More: Images released as police hunt further suspect involved in Joanne Young abuse case

Speaking outside court, Mrs Young also urged the Government to look at how the law deals with consent. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Four of those men were found guilty of sexual offences against her at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday. Alex said the verdicts were “what we hoped for and more”. “Two and a half years ago, Philip Young, my father, was arrested. Today, 4 men were found guilty of sexual assault and/or rape,” she wrote. “Every step of the way has been difficult and yet, we made it.” She paid tribute to her mother, saying: “They tried to hide, but she made sure they were seen.” Alex called for the Sexual Offences Act 2003 to be reviewed, saying it was “unacceptable” that a partner’s claim of consent could be used as an argument in court.

Philip Young, a former Conservative councillor, had previously pleaded guilty to multiple offences against his former wife. Picture: Wiltshire Police

“We live in a world where there is debate over whether third-party consent is enough to have sex with someone,” she said. “We live in a world where someone’s partner can consent for them, and that is enough to use it as an argument in a court of law. “This is simply unacceptable.” Speaking outside court, Mrs Young also urged the Government to look at how the law deals with consent. “Consent has to come from the person themselves,” she said. “No one should be able to give it on your behalf and no one should be able to rely on someone else’s word that you agreed. At no point did anyone ask me for my consent.”

She described the verdicts as a relief for her family and for what they could mean for other women. “For women and girls who have been abused by men, it sends the message that you can be believed and understood,” she said. Mrs Young said the abuse had “cost me my life as I knew it”, adding: “The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way.” Philip Young, a former Conservative councillor, had previously pleaded guilty to multiple offences against his former wife. The court heard that he drugged and raped her over a 13-year period, while using websites and apps to invite men to their home to have sex with her without her knowledge.

Dean Hamilton, 47, has admitted offences including rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault. Picture: Wiltshire Police

Prosecutors said the four men on trial failed to seek Mrs Young’s consent before engaging in sexual activity with her. The defendants had claimed Young deceived them into believing she was consenting. Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, was found guilty of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, of Toothill, Swindon, was convicted of rape and assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Swindon, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. Mohammed Hassan, 38, also of Swindon, was found guilty of sexual touching. A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, has admitted offences including rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault. All four men convicted on Thursday were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month. Young is expected to be sentenced alongside them.

How the abuse was uncovered Young, who served as a Conservative councillor on Swindon Borough Council between 2007 and 2010, used sites and apps including Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to contact other men. The court heard that he posted images of his wife online to advertise her to strangers. Police found he had taken hundreds of intimate images and videos of her. Officers discovered the videos after being alerted to extreme images on a messaging app and visiting Young’s home in July 2024. Young pleaded guilty to 56 charges. These included 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife. The remaining charges related to indecent or prohibited images of children and extreme pornographic images.

Sanderson-Doyle was convicted of offences dating to June 2016. The court heard that Mrs Young asked for the encounter to stop. Picture: Wiltshire Police

The prosecution said the four men convicted at trial were strangers to one another and had engaged in sexual activity with Mrs Young while she was blindfolded and restrained in her bed. Sanderson-Doyle was convicted of offences dating to June 2016. The court heard that Mrs Young asked for the encounter to stop. He told the court he had believed she was consenting and said he stopped when he thought she was uncomfortable. Wilkins was convicted of rape and assault by penetration in July 2016. He told the court he had believed Young’s account that his wife would be pretending to be asleep as part of a role-playing scenario.

Hassan, whose offence took place in February 2023, did not give evidence at trial and had denied sexually touching Mrs Young. Picture: Wiltshire Police

Macksoni was convicted of rape in February 2017 after answering an online advert placed by Young. He told the court he believed Mrs Young had been consenting. Hassan, whose offence took place in February 2023, did not give evidence at trial and had denied sexually touching Mrs Young. The court heard that, during the encounter, Mrs Young became aware another person was in her bedroom. She told police she saw a man duck down at the end of the bed after her husband told him to get down. Alex said the impact on her family had been profound. “I have seen mental health become a struggle for all of us. But despite that, we made it this far,” she wrote. “The journey isn’t over yet, there’s a long way to go. To recover. To heal. To thrive.”

Macksoni was convicted of rape in February 2017 after answering an online advert placed by Young. Picture: Wiltshire Police