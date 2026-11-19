'The person I trusted most betrayed me': Woman raped and advertised online speaks of husband's 'horrific' actions
Joanne Young described the guilty verdicts as a "relief" as she spoke to reporters outside of court
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A woman who was advertised for sex by her husband before being drugged and raped has spoken of the "pain that’s hard to put into words" after four men were convicted.
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Joanne Young was abused by her husband, Philip Young, a councillor, who invited other men online to have sex with her.
Today, four men who Young recruited to abuse his wife at their Swindon home were convicted at Winchester Crown Court.
Mrs Young, who has waived her right to anonymity, said the ordeal "cost my life as I knew it" and added: "The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way."
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Speaking outside of court, she told reporters: "The guilty result today is a relief, and it’s a relief not just for me and my family, but a relief for what this means for other women in the future.
"It means that those who find themselves facing what I have are more likely to come forward, and more likely to have faith in the criminal justice system.
"More broadly, for women and girls who have been abused by men, it sends the message that you can be believed and understood.
"Knowing what has happened to me without my knowledge or consent has been incredibly difficult to process, and this abuse has cost me my life as I knew it."
Mrs Young said the ordeal "resulted in a devastating impact on the lives" of herself and children.
She said the verdicts recognise what unfolded was the act of multiple men, who "chose to take part".
She added: "This case also raises serious questions about how the law deals with consent.
"Consent has to come from the person themselves, no one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else’s word that you agreed.
"At no point did anyone ask me for my consent."
The mother has also urged the government to look at the law of consent so that "women are properly protected in the future".
She continued: "I live with a pain that's hard to put into words, and this is something that will affect our lives forever.
"It is terrifying that this could happen to anyone.
"What I have been through means I now never feel completely safe, and while it can now be hard for me to leave the house, this horrific abuse showed me that home offered no protection either."
Her husband previously pleaded guilty to 56 charges made up of 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.
On Thursday, Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, was found guilty of one charge of rape.
Richard Wilkins, 62, of Toothill, Swindon, was convicted of rape and one of assault by penetration.
Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Swindon, was also found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.
Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, was found guilty of one count of sexual touching.