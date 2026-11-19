Joanne Young described the guilty verdicts as a "relief" as she spoke to reporters outside of court

Joanne Young speaks to the media outside Winchester Crown Court after a jury returned guilty verdicts in the case of all four men accused of raping or sexually abusing her while she was drugged by her then-husband between 2016 and 2023. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

A woman who was advertised for sex by her husband before being drugged and raped has spoken of the "pain that’s hard to put into words" after four men were convicted.

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Mrs Young looks on outside Winchester Crown Court after a jury returned guilty verdicts in the case of all four men. Picture: Reuters

Speaking outside of court, she told reporters: "The guilty result today is a relief, and it’s a relief not just for me and my family, but a relief for what this means for other women in the future. "It means that those who find themselves facing what I have are more likely to come forward, and more likely to have faith in the criminal justice system. "More broadly, for women and girls who have been abused by men, it sends the message that you can be believed and understood. "Knowing what has happened to me without my knowledge or consent has been incredibly difficult to process, and this abuse has cost me my life as I knew it."

Mohammed Hassan (top left), Norman Macksoni (top right), Richard Wilkins (bottom left), and Connor Sanderson Doyle (bottom right). Picture: PA

Mrs Young said the ordeal "resulted in a devastating impact on the lives" of herself and children. She said the verdicts recognise what unfolded was the act of multiple men, who "chose to take part". She added: "This case also raises serious questions about how the law deals with consent. "Consent has to come from the person themselves, no one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else’s word that you agreed. "At no point did anyone ask me for my consent." The mother has also urged the government to look at the law of consent so that "women are properly protected in the future".

Mrs Young speaking outside of court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She continued: "I live with a pain that's hard to put into words, and this is something that will affect our lives forever. "It is terrifying that this could happen to anyone. "What I have been through means I now never feel completely safe, and while it can now be hard for me to leave the house, this horrific abuse showed me that home offered no protection either." Her husband previously pleaded guilty to 56 charges made up of 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith speaking to the media outside Winchester Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy