Wales boss Craig Bellamy admitted his side faced a tough test as Portugal opened their Nations League A campaign with a win

On an evening when Ronaldo missed a slew of chances and had a second-half effort ruled out by a VAR intervention, it was Joao Felix who settled the contest. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Wales fell to an opening 1-0 Nations League defeat to Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank in Lisbon.

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On an evening when Ronaldo missed a slew of chances and had a second-half effort ruled out by a VAR intervention, it was his Al Nassr team-mate Joao Felix who settled the contest. Ronaldo was winning cap number 234 after deciding to prolong his international career following a disappointing World Cup, but his contribution ended when substituted after 67 minutes. The manner of Felix’s 22nd minute goal was cruel on Wales, deflecting off Ben Davies, but it could not be denied that Portugal deserved their victory by having 23 shots to five. Being pitched into a tough Nations League A group with Portugal, Norway and Denmark was Wales’ reward for promotion two years ago. But boss Craig Bellamy - who was on the brink of leaving in the summer to join Burnley - had welcomed the challenge as an opportunity to improve their seeding for the 2028 European Championship. Read more: UK Football Police Unit accused of ‘bringing Hillsborough’ into alcohol debate Read more: What are the rules around drinking in football stadiums?

Wales boss Craig Bellamy had welcomed the challenge as an opportunity to improve their seeding for the 2028 European Championship. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on the match, Bellamy said: “It was a difficult game for us. We had to suffer a lot. I think that’s the longest we’ve been in a game without the ball. “I thought we could have done more with the ball. But I have to be honest, I’m beyond proud as well." Ronaldo was back at the Jose Alvalde Stadium, where he began his career with Sporting Lisbon, as the septuagenarian Jorge Jesus took charge for the first time. On paper it looked a mismatch with Portugal ranked seventh in the world and 31 places higher than Wales, and their players drawn from major European clubs while Craig Bellamy’s squad had been ravaged by injuries and withdrawals. Key pair Harry Wilson and Joe Rodon were missing and the absence of goalkeeper Karl Darlow saw Wrexham’s Danny Ward make only his second appearance of the season. The first half was a tale of Felix’s strike and rising Ronaldo frustration. Wales actually started in composed fashion, with Lewis Koumas occupying Portugal defenders and showing why he has impressed at Liverpool this season. But Portugal gradually took control and Ronaldo fired wide from a tight angle before his poor touch allowed Neco Williams to recover. Pedro Neto missed at the far post before Felix’s 20-yard shot nicked off Davies to take the ball beyond Ward.

Ronaldo was back at the Jose Alvalde Stadium, where he began his career with Sporting Lisbon. Picture: Getty