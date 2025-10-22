The advert for the North London role also pinpoints a number of private schools the parents wish their 12-month-old boy to attend when of age

Eton College, near Windsor, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An advert seeking a tutor to prepare a 12-month-old child for 'Eton, St Paul’s, Westminster or Harrow,' has appeared online, with a family seeking a "quintessentially British" environment that includes polo and classical music.

The advert, requesting an "exceptional and experienced" tutor from a "socially appropriate background", is accompanied by a sizeable pay cheque, with the successful candidate taking home £180,000-a-year. Described as a "truly unique position", the five-day-a-week role sets out "clear academic intentions" for the "truly bicultural" child - despite the infant being just 12-months-old. "The role centres on immersing the child in British culture, values, and subtleties before any cultural bias takes hold," the advert, listed by Oxford-based Tutors International, reads. "Having started at age 5 with this child's older brother, they felt that even this was too late to achieve their goal," it continues, describing the one-year-old as "learning at an astonishing rate".

Lords Cricket Ground is among the destinations suggested in the advert. Picture: Alamy

"The aim is to foster early intellectual curiosity and development through thoughtfully designed, age-appropriate activities and experiences," reads the advert. With the parents requesting that the child is immersed in "quintessentially English" and "culturally enriching" environments for five hours a day, the advert insists that knowledge and activities will "set him on a course to dual culturalism". The list of private schools being lined-up for the infant include Eton, St Paul’s, Westminster, and Harrow, with the successful "early years specialist" asked to immerse the boy in cultural pursuits including polo, cricket and classical music. "There is no reason why the boy can’t visit Lord's, Wimbledon and Twickenham for example, and be taught age-appropriate understanding of cricket, tennis, rugby and other sports such as equestrianism (including polo) and rowing," reads the advert. "The Thames has many rowing clubs which could be visited on a formal or informal basis, helping to build the boy’s awareness of these traditional sports and their place in society."

Eton is among the schools listed in the ad, with the parents lining up the 12-month-old for the position. Picture: Alamy

It also lists museums, art galleries and theatre visits as possible outings, with parks also listed as a means of learning colour and honing fine motor skills. The role, described as a long-term position, will span several years, with the successful candidate holding an "extensive vocabulary" and speaking with "Received Pronunciation". The right candidate will "support the educational and developmental needs of children from ultra-high-net-worth and royal families" and be well acquainted with VIP households. Previous positions would include roles "within private residences, embassies, or royal households". "They will be excellent practitioners and good role models: educated and polished, with superb manners and personal values," with the successful candidate being a "fit, healthy non-smoker'.

Polo matches are among the potential immersive experiences listed in the £180k job ad. Picture: Alamy