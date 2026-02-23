The number of job vacancies in the UK has fallen to a five-year low, approaching levels not seen since the pandemic, research suggests.

The number of vacancies fell by 3% last month to 694,000, continuing a downward trend seen throughout late 2025, according to jobs site Adzuna.

The study indicated that it was the first time advertised vacancies had dropped below 700,000 since January 2021.

Vacancies were down by 16% compared with January 2025, and by 19% since six months ago, said the report.

Read more: UK unemployment hits highest level in nearly five years as wage growth slows

Read more: UK jobless rate surges as nearly one in six young people out of work