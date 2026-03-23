People outside Job Centre Plus office at Whitechapel, London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Occupations with the biggest increase in job adverts in recent months include sales executives, exam invigilators and train drivers, new research suggests.

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Recruiters said jobs for actors, photographers and audio visual broadcasting equipment operators fell. The biggest increase in job adverts were in the Western Isles' Na h-Eileanan Sair, Isle of Wight, West Essex, Buckinghamshire and Antrim and Newtownabbey; while there was a fall in areas including Gwynedd, Fermanagh and Omagh, Dumfries and Galloway, Causeway Coast and Glens and South West Wales, said the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC). The total number of job vacancies in February was more than 1.5 million, a 5% increase from January, said the report. Read More: Youth unemployment is more than an 'economy problem' - the system is broken from the start