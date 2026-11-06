The Three Lions continue their UEFA Nations League campaign later this month

Jobe Bellingham has earned his first senior England call up. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy

By Alex Storey

England manager Thomas Tuchel has handed call-ups to Jobe Bellingham and Josh King for the upcoming November internationals.

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The Three Lions are all but assured of a place in the Nations League quarter-finals ahead of next Thursday’s home game against Croatia and the trip to Spain three days later. Bellingham, the younger brother of Jude, and uncapped teenager King, of Fulham, caught the eye during June’s World Cup warm-up camp. Bellingham plays for his sibling's former club Borussia Dortmund, which he joined from Sunderland in the summer of 2025. Read more: Thomas Tuchel only wants players who will put their ‘full energy’ into England Read more: 'Hard to argue' with questions over Cole Palmer’s commitment, says Thomas Tuchel

Fulham star Josh King has also earned a spot in the squad. Picture: MI News & Sport /Alamy

The pair are set to become the 22nd set of brothers to have played for England, the most recent three being Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah, Gary and Phil Neville and Bobby and Jack Charlton. King, 19, has made an impressive start to the Premier League season with Fulham, scoring two goals in nine matches. Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer and Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo were high-profile omissions. Elsewhere, Djed Spence and Ben White have been brought into a 25-man squad and defender Nico O’Reilly has dropped out.

Thomas Tuchel previously stated he only wants committed players in squads. Picture: Mark Pain/Alamy