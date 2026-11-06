Thomas Tuchel hands first call-ups to Jobe Bellingham and Josh King but leaves out Cole Palmer of latest England squad
The Three Lions continue their UEFA Nations League campaign later this month
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has handed call-ups to Jobe Bellingham and Josh King for the upcoming November internationals.
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The Three Lions are all but assured of a place in the Nations League quarter-finals ahead of next Thursday’s home game against Croatia and the trip to Spain three days later.
Bellingham, the younger brother of Jude, and uncapped teenager King, of Fulham, caught the eye during June’s World Cup warm-up camp.
Bellingham plays for his sibling's former club Borussia Dortmund, which he joined from Sunderland in the summer of 2025.
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The pair are set to become the 22nd set of brothers to have played for England, the most recent three being Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah, Gary and Phil Neville and Bobby and Jack Charlton.
King, 19, has made an impressive start to the Premier League season with Fulham, scoring two goals in nine matches.
Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer and Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo were high-profile omissions.
Elsewhere, Djed Spence and Ben White have been brought into a 25-man squad and defender Nico O’Reilly has dropped out.
Declan Rice returns after injury, but Bukayo Saka is absent with a thigh problem and Tuchel decided not to bring in Noni Madueke as his Arsenal teammate’s replacement.
There was no place for fellow World Cup squad members Dean Henderson, Dan Burn and Jordan Henderson after missing the last camp.
Alex Scott, Marcus Rashford and John Stones are ruled out of this meet-up through injury, as are Tino Livramento, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.