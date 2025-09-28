A "youth guarantee" which sees all young people on Universal Credit offered work after 18 months on benefits is set to be announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a speech at Labour's conference.

Rachel Reeves will announce the new plan intended to tackle the number of young people who are not earning or learning, with sanctions expected for those who turn down the roles.

She will say that Britain must be built on the principles of doing "our duty for each other" and "hard work matched by fair reward" in a speech to Labour's annual conference.

The guarantee, which will be overseen by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, forms part of a pledge of "nothing less than the abolition of long-term youth unemployment", Ms Reeves will say.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Mr McFadden said: “A Youth Guarantee – meaning opportunity is not just for the few, but for all.

“And with that opportunity comes responsibility too - to take up the training, the apprenticeship or the work that is offered.”

