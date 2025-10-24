The Chancellor has been warned of a backlash from businesses after they were dealt a “perfect storm” at the last Budget

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been urged not to raise the national living wage. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Rachel Reeves’ plan to raise the national living wage for more than a million Brits in the Budget will price jobs “out of existence”, business leaders have warned.

The Chancellor is expected to confirm a rise in the national living wage of around four per cent, from £12.21 to at least £12.70, in a bid to meet her pledge to raise living standards. She will also vow to extend he living wage to Brits aged between the ages of 18 and 21 in order to meet her promise of raising "the floor" on wages, it is understood. But business leaders have told The Times the move could spark backlash after firms were already dealt what they branded a “perfect storm” of a living wage rise in the last budget, as well as hike in the employer’s national insurance contributions. Kate Nicholls, head of the trade body UKHospitality, warned: “Businesses are already struggling to absorb all the costs from last year, two successive years of significant minimum wage rises and crucially NICs [national insurance contributions]. We have seen 100,000 jobs lost as a direct result of that.

“If you want fair pay, you have got to have sustainable businesses. If you are pricing those jobs out of existence, it doesn’t matter how high the minimum wage goes. "Businesses simply can’t digest and absorb these costs. It is having real-world consequences on jobs, livelihoods and business viability. It’s the cumulative impact,” she told The Times. Anna Leach, from the Institute of Directors, agreed that businesses have already been cutting back on hiring since the last Budget and urged against the measure. She said it did not “make sense for [the minimum wage] to be escalating, particularly for young people, where the evidence we have is that it has damaged employment prospects." "It would make sense to look at pausing the narrowing of the gap between the youth and the standard minimum wage," she told the paper. This week, it emerged Ms Reeves is also considering raising income tax in the Budget despite Labour's manifesto pledge to leave it untouched.

Reeves and Starmer promised not to raise income tax, national insurance (NI) and value added tax (VAT). Picture: Getty