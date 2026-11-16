A 21-year-old jobseeker has told LBC he remains determined to find work, despite being in a cycle of applications and rejection, as concern grows over the number of young people not in education, employment or training.

Liam is one of a growing number of young people classed as ‘ NEET ’ meaning they’re not in education, employment or training.

“It’s very difficult,” he said. “It’s just not getting answers back.

The 21-year-old, from Castle Bromwich, told LBC that even supposedly entry-level vacancies can demand experience he has not yet had the chance to build.

Liam Peers has applied for more than 100 jobs in the past year, but says he is still waiting for the opportunity that could get him into work.

Liam says many roles are looking for a significant amount of experience, despite them being classed as entry level roles.

A recent survey of 11,500 people aged 11 to 30, which was shared exclusively with LBC, by Youth Employment UK revealed that just 18 per cent of those who responded said employers are “supportive” of hiring young people, yet almost half (47 per cent) believed that they were either “unsupportive” or “very unsupportive”.

Latest Office for National Statistics figures estimate that 981,000 16 to 24-year-olds were NEET in figures covering April to June 2026.

The term covers 16 to 24-year-olds who are unemployed and seeking work, as well as those economically inactive and outside education or training.

“For entry-level jobs, sometimes it’s like, ‘we want you to have experience in this role’. How am I meant to get experience when it’s entry level?”

Liam has applied for retail roles, warehouse work and more than 30 Civil Service vacancies, after completing a course designed to help him access government employment.

But he said much of the market appeared focused on more experienced candidates.

“Where are the jobs for me?” he said. “Some jobs are asking too much. Others, it’s just like the jobs to enter are getting less and less.”

He estimates that he hears back from only around 40% of the applications he submits, with some vacancies still appearing as “working through” months after he applied.

“It’s really annoying,” he said. “You apply for a job six months ago… that job would have already been taken by now.”

LBC spoke to Liam as former Health Secretary, Alan Milburn, prepares a report on the state of work and the impact of NEETS on the economy. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari as he published an interim report earlier this year, he said the current situation is "grim" and that "something is going seriously wrong".

Liam, who receives Universal Credit, said he wants to work both for financial independence and to give his days more structure.

“Sometimes it does get me down,” he said. “Because I don’t have a job, I’m mainly at home.

“My mates go off to work or go to Uni, and I’m just there thinking, ‘I have done this for probably a couple of months now. I’m a bit bored.’”

He gives some of his universal credit money to his family towards rent and says he tries to spend as little as possible on himself.

“It’s not free money,” he said. “I try and use what I need to for my own personal being.”

In an effort to gain experience, Liam volunteers at an Acorns charity shop in Castle Bromwich, where he has learned to use a till, sort stock and work with customers.

He said volunteering had helped build his confidence and work ethic, but questioned whether employers were fully recognising it.

“Volunteering is good because it shows you are going to a place without being paid and you’re doing the work,” he said. “But I’m not sure some of these businesses do recognise it.”

Liam said he would consider roles he had previously avoided, including warehouse and building or construction work, if it gave him a route into employment.

“A job will get me off the credit and into work,” he said. “It’ll get me my own money, it’ll get me experience. If that job can lead to other employment, it’s better than nothing.”

Despite repeated setbacks, he remains determined to find work.

“It’s not going to be a never-ending cycle,” he said. “Someone will employ me, or I will find some way to get employment.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “This government is focused on creating more opportunities for young people. This year, we have introduced a £3,000 grant for businesses which hire an unemployed young person and are increasing the number of youth apprenticeships.

“The retail sector has also worked with us to pledge 100,000 jobs specifically for Neets, through a new work experience programme.

“But we know there is more to do, and further reforms will follow Alan Milburn’s report into the barriers holding young people back from work, due this autumn.”