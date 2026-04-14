A jockey has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 71-year-old man who died following a fight outside a pub.

Levi Williams, 26, was accused of punching Richard Wingrove during an incident involving four people outside the Waggon and Horses pub in Newmarket, Suffolk on March 8 last year.

Mr Wingrove was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition following the altercation.

He spent 10 days in hospital a before eventually succumbing to his injuries.

Two other men sustained injuries during the altercation and were also taken to hospital, with both later being discharged.

Williams, of Holland Park, Newmarket, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm before later being charged with murder.

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