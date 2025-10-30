"Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey’s racing team"

Tommie Jakes at Brighton racecourse on Thursday October 16. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has died, aged 19, the Injured Jockeys Fund and Professional Jockeys Association have announced.

Jakes rode 59 winners over the past three years on the Flat in Britain, including 19 in 2025. His most recent success came aboard George Boughey's Fouroneohfever at Catterick on October 18 and having ridden at Nottingham on Wednesday, he was due to have two booked rides at Chelmsford on Thursday evening. A joint-statement from the IJF and PJA read: "It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licensed apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket. "Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey's racing team. "His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time."

"It's terrible news, a shock to everybody that knew him at Manton.". Picture: Alamy

In a post on his X account, Boughey said: "We are heartbroken by the news that our apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has passed away. Tommie has been an integral and much-loved member of our team. He was not only a hugely talented young rider with so much to look forward to, but an incredibly kind, popular and hard-working young man. We will miss him immensely." He added: "Our thoughts are firmly with Tommie's family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time. "We would like to encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out. We are here to support. Trainer Brian Meehan, who is in California to saddle Rashabar in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Turf, provided Jakes with three winners this year, including Gascony in the famous Sangster silks at Epsom in August. Speaking at Del Mar, Meehan said: "He was a regular at the yard and would ride work for me a couple of times each week. "He was in last Thursday, he was a lovely lad. He had great promise and gave Gascony in the Sangster colours an outstanding ride to win a nursery at Epsom. "It's terrible news, a shock to everybody that knew him at Manton."

Henery Hawk ridden by Tommie Jakes on their way to winning the Highbet Acca Odds Boost Classified Stakes at Wolverhampton Racecourse, Tuesday June 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy