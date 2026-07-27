Scientists have warned all observations could stop from 1 April 2028 unless alternative funding is found

Scientists have warned all observations could stop from 1 April 2028 unless alternative funding is found. . Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Jodrell Bank Observatory - home to the UK's largest telescope - could close in 2028 after its government funding was slashed, putting jobs and decades of British space research at risk.

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The Cheshire site is a key part of the UK’s national radio astronomy network. But UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) said it will withdraw support for the e-Merlin telescope network when its current agreement ends on 31 March 2028. Scientists have warned all observations could stop from 1 April 2028 unless alternative funding is found. Twenty-eight jobs are under threat at Jodrell Bank, while nearly 3,000 researchers who use the facility could be affected. Read more: US-Russian space crew return to Earth after eight months on the International Space Station Read more: Microplastics carry ‘memory’ of their movement as they float through the ocean

Aerial view of The Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire. Picture: Alamy

Professor Simon Garrington, associate director of the observatory, said staff were “devastated”. He said: “Withdrawing the funding from e-Merlin effectively pulls the rug out from under Jodrell Bank.” The observatory has helped researchers study distant galaxies, black holes, planets beyond the solar system and the aftermath of the Big Bang since it was founded in 1945.

Jodrell Bank Observatory Cheshire UK 6th Oct 2007, the Golden Anniversary 50 years of the Lovell Telescope. Picture: Alamy

It also played a role during the Cold War by monitoring Soviet missile activity, and was awarded Unesco World Heritage status in 2019. The cuts form part of a wider squeeze on UK science funding, with hundreds of jobs expected to go across astronomy, nuclear and particle physics projects. UKRI, which has an annual budget of just under £10bn, said it must prioritise projects offering the “greatest long-term impact” after research and operating costs rose. Professor Brian Cox, of the University of Manchester, which hosts Jodrell Bank, branded the decision “hasty and ill-considered”.

Professor Brian Cox branded the decision “hasty and ill-considered”. . Picture: Alamy