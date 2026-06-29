The former US President slammed Trump's expensive renovation plans in Washington

Biden made the comments during at a Democratic party gala. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former US President Joe Biden has called Donald Trump a "loser" and slammed is attempted makeover of the White House as "blatant corruption".

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Trump displays a rendering of his proposed renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Picture: Getty

Trump announced the $14m (£10m) revamp of the reflecting pool to turn it "American flag blue" in time for the USA's 250th anniversary celebrations on July 4. But days after the project was finished earlier in June, green algae had obscured the bottom of the pool and slabs of paint began to peel off. Biden continued: "It's the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration." Also slamming his relationship with Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Biden said: “He’s diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history has." He also accused his successor of the "deliberate distortion and destruction" of the Nato military alliance, who Trump frequently criticised for not helping his efforts in the war on Iran. The comments come after Biden's son Hunter challenged Donald Trump's two eldest to a cage fight.

Barack Obama alongside Biden at a recent ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center. Picture: Alamy