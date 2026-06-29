Joe Biden calls Trump a 'loser' and slams White House administration as 'corrupt'
The former US President slammed Trump's expensive renovation plans in Washington
Former US President Joe Biden has called Donald Trump a "loser" and slammed is attempted makeover of the White House as "blatant corruption".
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Biden made the remarks during an address at a gala in Hanover, Maryland, hosted by the state’s Democratic party over the weekend.
The ten-minute speech touched on Trump's demolition of the White House’s East Wing to make space for a ballroom and the algae bloom that undermined his $14.7m renovation of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.
Biden said: "Whoa! What a loser."
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Trump announced the $14m (£10m) revamp of the reflecting pool to turn it "American flag blue" in time for the USA's 250th anniversary celebrations on July 4.
But days after the project was finished earlier in June, green algae had obscured the bottom of the pool and slabs of paint began to peel off.
Biden continued: "It's the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration."
Also slamming his relationship with Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Biden said: “He’s diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history has."
He also accused his successor of the "deliberate distortion and destruction" of the Nato military alliance, who Trump frequently criticised for not helping his efforts in the war on Iran.
The comments come after Biden's son Hunter challenged Donald Trump's two eldest to a cage fight.
In a video on Instagram, Biden Jnr said he was "100% in" for fighting the US President's eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric.
Last month, Trump has accused Biden of being a "crooked politician" after the Democrat sued the Justice Department to block them from releasing audio recordings and transcripts relating to his private memoir.
The US President criticised Biden's attempt to block the content from being released, while sharing a report about his legal action.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: "A Crooked Politician!!!"