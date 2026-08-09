Hunter Biden said the former-President remains “out there”, speaking publicly about the issues that are important to him

Hunter Biden looks towards President Joe Biden and Valerie Biden Owens while exiting the White House to board Marine One. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread into his bones and beyond, his son has revealed, with his health woes described as "very painful".

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Hunter Biden grew emotional when speaking about his father's "painful" cancer, revealing the disease "has spread, metastasized into his bones and further." “It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects,” his son, Hunter, detailed during a recent interview. Biden, 83, revealed in May 2025, less than four months after he left the White House, that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. In October, his team then revealed he was undergoing radiation treatment and hormone therapy. Read More: Biden told ghostwriter he kept ‘classified stuff downstairs’ in newly released tapes Read More: VP JD Vance mocked for suggesting Joe Biden ate ice cream in a 'suggestive manner'

US President Joe Biden, son Hunter Biden and grandson Beau Biden Jr. arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, USA. Picture: Alamy

Hunter said the diagnosis had been difficult for the family. “It’s really sad to watch,” Biden said. “The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good.” But Hunter said the former-President remains “out there”, speaking publicly about the issues that are important to him. “He’s still doing his thing,” he said. “He so believes in this country.” Hunter Biden has made a viral social media comeback. He has recently taken on critics of his father and spoke candidly about his past drug addition on X. He even challenged Donald Trump's two eldest to a cage fight. In a video on Instagram, Hunter said he was "100% in" for fighting the US President's eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric. President Biden granted his son a full and unconditional pardon in December 2024, despite repeatedly saying beforehand that he would not use the powers of the presidency to intervene in his son's legal cases.

Former United States President Joe Biden is seen talking with parishioners as he leaves mass at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: Alamy