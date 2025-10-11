Former President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment for an aggressive form of cancer.

In May, the former US President revealed a diagnosis for prostate cancer "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone" (meaning it had spread from the prostate).

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," according to his spokesperson.

The radiation treatment is expected to span five weeks.

He has already been taking a pill form of hormone medication.

The 82-year-old is said to be "doing well."

Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, left office in January following the victory of Donald Trump, 79, in the US election.