Joe Biden undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer
Former President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment for an aggressive form of cancer.
In May, the former US President revealed a diagnosis for prostate cancer "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone" (meaning it had spread from the prostate).
"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," according to his spokesperson.
The radiation treatment is expected to span five weeks.
He has already been taking a pill form of hormone medication.
The 82-year-old is said to be "doing well."
Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, left office in January following the victory of Donald Trump, 79, in the US election.
Last month, Mr Biden had a skin cancer treatment known as Mohs surgery.
A large bandage was visible on his forehead in public appearances at the time.
The health of Biden was a dominant concern among voters during his time as president.
After a calamitous debate performance in June while seeking re-election, Biden abandoned his bid for a second term.
Taking to TruthSocial, Donald Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery following the news of his original diagnosis in May.
He wrote: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.
"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."