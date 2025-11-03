Hollywood actor George Clooney has said it was a "mistake" to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris during the US presidential election in 2024.

The Ocean's Eleven star, 64, who is an outspoken Democrat, also said he is "saddened" by the "real attack" on US institutions that "hold truth to power".

Clooney had called for Mr Biden to leave the race in a New York Times opinion piece and argued the party should pick a new nominee at its August 2024 convention, saying the process would be "messy" but "wake up" voters in the party's favour.

Asked if he would write this again, he told US show CBS News Sunday Morning: "Yes, we had a chance. I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary.

"Let's battle test this quickly and get it up and going. I think the mistake with it being Kamala is that she had to run against her own record, and it's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person'. It's hard to do.

"And so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly.

"But we are where we are. We were going to lose more house seats, they say.

"To not do it would be to say, 'I'm not going to tell the truth'."