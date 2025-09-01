Joe Bugner, the former British heavyweight champion famed for his world title clash with Muhammad Ali, has died at the age of 75.

A career spanning 32 years ended once and for all in 1999, by which time he had relocated to Australia, where he spent the final years of his life in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia.

Twice outpointed by Ali, the second time when challenging for the world heavyweight title, and once by Joe Frazier, Bugner also came up short against Rob Lyle, Earnie Shavers and Frank Bruno.

Hungary-born Bugner passed away at a care home in Brisbane, Australia, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) said on Monday.

The British Boxing Board of Control said: “It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and World Championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

“The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.”

Bugner arrived in Britain as a child refugee after his family fled Hungary amid the 1956 Soviet invasion.

He went on to win 69 of his 83 contests – 41 inside the distance – with 13 defeats and one draw.

He retired after a stoppage loss to Bruno in 1987 but financial strife contributed to a comeback after eight years away and he won the Australian title as well as the lightly-regarded WBF belt, aged 48.

Bugner was affectionately known as ‘Aussie Joe’ in the last few years as a boxer, having been warmly received Down Under in a manner he had been unaccustomed to during his career in Britain.

Bruno paid his respects to Bugner, writing on X: “We spent quite a bit of time together around the time of my fight with him he was a character and played Mr bad guy when we did the promotion for the fight.

“He had a long career and fought many great heavyweights including Muhammad Ali twice, Joe Frazier, Henry Cooper sad day for boxing.”

Post-boxing, Bugner was involved within the film industry and appeared on the popular television show ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2009.

Promoter Frank Warren wrote on X: “Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier

“He also participated in the first fight I did on ITV – a great man who will be missed. I’m sending my regards to his family. May he rest in peace.”