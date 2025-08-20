Joe Hart has swapped his goalkeeping gloves for a microphone. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Joe Hart was praised for his solid performance last weekend as he swapped the football pitch for his new role on Match of the Day.

The former Manchester City and England goalkeeper is working as a pundit on the BBC staple this season, which has refreshed its line-up following the departure of Gary Lineker. Hart hung up his gloves at the end of the 2023-24 season after three years between the sticks for Celtic and while he was praised for his analysis, viewers were surprised at his appearance. The 38-year-old was once well-known for his hair, which appeared in Head and Shoulders shampoo adverts during his playing pomp.

On Instagram, a fan wrote: "Joe Hart [bald]? Still can't get used to that." One tweeted: "Surprised considering all the work he did with Head and Shoulders!" "Nice save, Joe!" said one, suggesting he might have had a hair transplant. Another added: "Joe Hart (6 months) will have a massive head of hair!"

Who is Joe Hart? Joe Hart was England's number one goalkeeper for a long period in the 2010s and won two Premier League titles with Manchester City. He retired from football in the summer of 2024 after a successful spell with Celtic and has gone into media, presenting a podcast for Fifa called Footballers Unfiltered. Hart has been confirmed by the BBC as a regular pundit on Sunday's Match of the Day, which he will present alongside Gabby Logan and Danny Murphy. "Back at Match of the Day, back at VT working on my clips," he said in a social media post. And he got off to a good start last weekend, giving insight on fellow goalkeepers James Trafford, who has emerged at Manchester City, and Altay Bayindir.

Has Joe Hart had a hair transplant? Hart has not publicly spoken about his hair but appears to have gone through some sort of transformation in June, ahead of playing for England in the Soccer Aid charity game. He posted a photo on June 4, where he appeared to have his old hair, and then two days later he posted a photo of a training session he led with EA Sports, where his head was shaved.

Hart finished his career with Celtic in 2024. Picture: Alamy