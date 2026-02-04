Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William Stevenson is charged with the murder of his wife Linda, following a domestic disturbance last year.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on December 28 last year, where they found Linda unresponsive in the living room. Officers administered life-saving measures, but were unable to save her.

Stevenson, 77, is facing first-degree murder charges after his arrest on Monday relating to the death of his wife Linda, 64, following a weeks-long investigation by New Castle County Police in Delaware.

Further details about her death and the moments leading up to it have not been released, although in a press statement issued at the time, police confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Stevenson is currently in custody at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 (£365,000) in bail.

Jill Biden met Stevenson in 1969 aged just 18, and they married six months later, before divorcing in 1975.

During their marriage, Stevenson opened the Stone Balloon college bar near the University of Delaware, which was once described by Rolling Stone as “one of the best kept secrets in Rock and Roll”.

In her memoir, Mrs Biden said: “I truly believed we were destined for each other. Looking back it may seem like a mistake of youth".

Shortly before her divorce became final, she met then senator Joe Biden in March 1975, and they married in 1977.

An obituary for Linda Stevenson said she was survived by her daughter, granddaughter, and sister.

It read: “Linda was deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent making memories, especially on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughter".