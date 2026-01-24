England's Joe Root celebrates his fifty during the second ODI cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

England won their first away ODI under Brendon McCullum as Joe Root led them to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo to level the three-match series

Since adding the white-ball position to his Test role in January 2025, McCullum had overseen ten ODI losses in a row on England’s travels. The tourists knew a second defeat in Colombo in three days would ensure they had won only one of their last eight 50-over series but produced a strong all-round display to make it 1-1 ahead of Tuesday’s decider. Captain Harry Brook deployed 41 overs of spin in an impressive bowling performance to bowl Sri Lanka out for 219 before Root made an imperious 75 on a slow wicket under lights to lead England home. Read more: Liverpool slump to last-minute defeat to Bournemouth Read more: Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open as two-time former champion suffers abdominal injury

England's captain Harry Brook wipes the ball during the second ODI. Picture: Alamy

Following a dismal Ashes tour which culminated in a 4-1 defeat, this was a morale-boosting win which helps limit the damage to England’s world ranking – as pressure builds on their automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. England played Sri Lanka at their own game by using six spinners, who claimed a combined seven for 180.Openers Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka departed cheaply before Kusal Mendis ran himself out for 26. Sri Lanka’s pace was sedate, strangled by England’s spinners as Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson again starred. Skipper Charith Asalanka top-scored with 45 but Sri Lanka never gained momentum before being bowled out in the final over. Having fallen 19 short of their target of 272 at this ground on Thursday, after being spun out by Sri Lanka, it felt England had earned a golden chance to break their malaise.

The win was first under Brendan McCullum's reign as ODI coach. Picture: Alamy