New Zealander Stephen Fleming has been confirmed as England’s new Test head coach and Joe Root will take over again as red-ball captain.

The decision to return to Root, who has captained England in 65 Tests, will allow all-format player Harry Brook to focus on the white-ball captaincy ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Ben Stokes stepped down as Test captain and retired from international cricket after defeat at Trent Bridge last month and the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday that Root will step up to fill the void.

Five-time Indian Premier League winner Fleming will replace compatriot Brendon McCullum, who lost his role in charge of the Test set-up after a 2-1 home series loss to New Zealand in June, which followed a disastrous Ashes campaign.

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Root will resume his reign as captain in the three-match series with Pakistan in August, but ex-Chennai Super Kings coach Fleming will not be in charge and Marcus Trescothick will instead act as interim head coach with the former New Zealand captain back in his homeland to spend time with his family.

Fleming said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining England as Test coach. It’s one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket and I am honoured to be appointed.

“I am looking forward to working with the players and bedding in the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

“Of course, the ambition is always to win now. But equally, it’s about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future.

“There is a lot of young talent in and around the team and our aim is to help them fulfil their potential as world-class cricketers.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as captain – a generational talent who has achieved so much already.

“There is still plenty more to come from him, and I’m excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint.

“I’m also excited to work with Harry Brook. The best players are never finished products, and helping Harry continue to develop his extraordinary talent and his leadership will be an important part of this journey.

“I know what it feels like to have the weight of leadership and international cricket take their toll, and when that happened to me, my love for the game was rekindled by going to Notts and winning the County Championship.

“English cricket gave that to me and it is a privilege to have this chance to give something back.”