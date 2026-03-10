Former footballer Joey Barton has been arrested on suspicion of wounding following a fight at a golf club.

The former footballer turned podcaster, 43, was held in connection with a serious assault following reports a man had been attacked near Huyton and Prescot Golf Club, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Huyton at 9pm on Sunday

Merseyside Police officers found a man with injuries to his face and ribs, who was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police arrested two men, aged 50 and 43, on suspicion of section 18 wounding, a serious offence.

One neighbour told the Liverpool Echo at the scene this morning: “We didn’t know if he had fallen or if he’d been attacked. We just rang an ambulance and then we saw the blue lights arrive.”

Police were going door-to-door asking people if they had sene anything and for doorbell camera footage.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that two people have been arrested following reports of an assault in Huyton on Sunday 8 March.

"At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

"The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries to his face and ribs.

"A 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of s18 wounding.

"They are both currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

"Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X or Facebook @MerPolCC or by calling 101 quoting incident reference 26000188781.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website."