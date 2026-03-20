Joey Barton to remain in custody after bail denied over alleged assault near golf club
Joey Barton is to remain in custody after he was charged with assaulting a man near a golf course.
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The former footballer is accused of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent against Kevin Lynch, who was allegedly attacked close to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside on March 8.
Barton, 43, was refused bail by Judge David Potter during a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court. He was remanded in custody on March 10 when he appeared before a judge.
The majority of the bail hearing was held in private, before the judge announced his ruling in open court.
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Barton, who did not attend the hearing but was represented by Simon Csoka KC, will next appear at the same court on April 7.
He and co-defendant Gary O’Grady, 50, of Huyton, Merseyside, are accused of attacking Kevin Lynch near Huyton and Prescot Golf Club on March 8.
O'Grady was released on conditional bail after the magistrates' court hearing.
Former Manchester City and QPR midfielder Barton has one England cap and also played for Newcastle, Rangers, Burnley and Marseille.
Merseyside Police said in an earlier statement that the alleged victim was hospitalised with "serious injuries to his face and body."
The court heard that Mr Lynch had been drinking with the defendants at the golf club on March 8 before he and Barton engaged on a "heated discussion."
The men then went outside where the altercation took place, it is understood.
Barton earned one England cap during his career where he had club stints with Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR, Rangers, Burnley and Marseille.