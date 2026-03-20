Barton had a bail application rejected. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Joey Barton is to remain in custody after he was charged with assaulting a man near a golf course.

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The former footballer is accused of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent against Kevin Lynch, who was allegedly attacked close to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside on March 8. Barton, 43, was refused bail by Judge David Potter during a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court. He was remanded in custody on March 10 when he appeared before a judge. The majority of the bail hearing was held in private, before the judge announced his ruling in open court. Read more: Joey Barton charged over alleged assault near golf club Read more: Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane 'should have been arrested' under warrant before triple stabbing

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gary O'Grady, 50, (left) from Huyton, Merseyside and former midfielder Joey Barton 43, during an earlier court appearance. Picture: Alamy