Former footballer Joey Barton, 43, has been charged with wounding with intent following an assault near a golf course on Sunday, Merseyside Police said.

He remains in stable condition in the hospital.

Officers attended reports of an assault near Huyton and Prescot Golf Club at around 9pm on Sunday, and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face and body.

The force said Barton and Gary O’Grady, 50, had been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and would appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were going door-to-door asking people if they had seen anything and for doorbell camera footage.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that two men have been charged following an assault in Huyton on Sunday night, 8 March.

"At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

"The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of serious injuries to his face and body. He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

"Two men were arrested. Detectives have now charged the following men with Section 18 wounding with intent:

"Joseph Anthony Barton, 43, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes. Gary O’Grady, 50, of Seel Road, Huyton.

"Both men remain in custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court this afternoon, Tuesday 10 March."

Barton, originally from Huyton, previously played for Newcastle United, Burnley and Marseille and was manager of Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.

He now hosts podcast Common Sense With Joey Barton, which is described as an “unfiltered” look at issues in sport, society, politics and more.

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X or Facebook @MerPolCC or by calling 101 quoting incident reference 26000188781.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.