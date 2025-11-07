A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Barton, 43, had “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” with six posts he made on X

Former footballer Joey Barton arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Former footballer Joey Barton has been convicted of sending grossly offensive social media posts about broadcaster Jeremy Vine and TV football pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Barton, 43, had "crossed the line between free speech and a crime" with six posts he made on X, formerly Twitter. He was cleared of six other counts that he sent a grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety between January and March 2024. Following a televised FA Cup tie in January 2024 between Crystal Palace and Everton he likened Ward and Aluko on a post on X, formerly Twitter, to the "Fred and Rose West of football commentary". He went on to superimpose the faces of the two women on to a photograph of the serial murderers.

Aston Villa FC v Juventus - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5. Picture: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Barton also tweeted Aluko was in the “Joseph Stalin/Pol Pot category” as she had “murdered hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of football fans’ ears” and in a separate post wrote: “Only there to tick boxes. DEI is a load of s***. Affirmative action. All off the back of the BLM/George Floyd nonsense”. The ex-Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder – now a social commentator with 2.7 million followers on X – is said to have suggested Vine had a sexual interest in children after the TV and radio presenter sent a message querying whether Barton had a “brain injury”. Barton repeatedly referred to Vine as “bike nonce” and asked him: “Have you been on Epstein Island? Are you going to be on these flight logs? Might as well own up now because I’d phone the police if I saw you near a primary school on ya bike.” Barton told Liverpool Crown Court he believes he is the victim of a “political prosecution” and denied his aim was “to get clicks and promote himself”. He said his posts about Ward and Aluko were “dark and stupid humour” and he was “trying to make a serious point in a provocative way”. His Epstein tweet to Vine was “crude banter” and that “bike nonce” was a known phrase used by non-cyclists about cyclists, he said. Barton said he had no intention of implying Vine was a paedophile.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has told a court that being called a "bike nonce" online by ex-footballer Joey Barton left him "completely devastated" and unable to sleep. Picture: PA