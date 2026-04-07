Former footballer Joey Barton has denied assaulting a man outside a golf club.

The 43-year-old, wearing a grey zip-up fleece and with glasses on, appeared via videolink from HMP Liverpool for the plea hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kevin Lynch, 51, at Fairway, Huyton, on March 8.

Barton’s co-defendant Gary O’Grady, 50, of Huyton, Merseyside, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge on Tuesday.

An earlier court hearing was told the defendants had been drinking with Mr Lynch at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club before the alleged attack.

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