Joey Barton has been told to pay Eni Aluko more than £300,000 in damages and legal costs after he was sued for libel.

On Tuesday, the High Court heard the case had been stayed, with Barton to pay “substantial” damages and Aluko’s legal costs.

The former footballer - who played for several clubs including Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR - faced legal action from Aluko over two posts he made in 2024 on X, formally known as Twitter.

Ex-England forward and pundit Aluko said that in the two X posts Barton had wrongly claimed she had “cynically sought to exploit her status as an alleged victim of racism and bullying”, and that she was a hypocrite.

Barton - who has also managed Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers – did not attend the hearing, with Mr de Wilde telling the court that he “was arrested yesterday and is currently being held in custody”.

Gervase de Wilde, representing Aluko, said that between January and August 2024, Barton published 48 posts relating to Aluko on his X account, adding that he had “carried out a deliberately targeted public campaign of vilification”.

The barrister said one post included an image of Aluko’s head superimposed onto serial killer Rosemary West’s body.

He continued: “The campaign amounted to an attack on multiple aspects of her life and personality.

"Mr Barton’s campaign caused Ms Aluko enormous distress. When she sought to defend herself against Mr Barton’s conduct, and that of his followers, he criticised and attacked her for doing so,” he added.

Mr de Wilde said Aluko was worried that however she tried to stop the harassment, Barton "would exploit and manipulate it to use against her."

The barrister continued: “Mr Barton has now accepted that his campaign against Ms Aluko amounted to harassment and that he should not have made the publications.”