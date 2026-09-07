Former footballer Joey Barton will remain in custody until his trial next year after a bail application was refused.

But, on Wednesday, the case was adjourned and put back to March next year.

The 44-year-old had been due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court last week accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kevin Lynch, 51, at Fairway, Huyton, on March 8.

Read More: Former footballer Joey Barton denies assault outside golf club

Read More: Joey Barton to remain in custody after bail denied over alleged assault near golf club

Barton, wearing a grey zip-up fleece, appeared over videolink from HMP Liverpool at a hearing on Monday, when Judge David Potter refused a renewed bail application.

He nodded as the judge remanded him in custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing on December 11.

His trial will take place exactly a year after the alleged assault, meaning the defendant, who was arrested shortly after the incident, will have spent 12 months on remand.

Barton is accused of carrying out the attack on Mr Lynch after they had been drinking together at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

Mr Lynch, a former non-league football manager and founder of special education school NexGen Academy, was said to have suffered serious injuries to his eye.

Former Manchester City and QPR midfielder Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, has one England cap and also played for Newcastle, Rangers, Burnley and Marseille.