A man allegedly assaulted by former midfielder Joey Barton during an altercation at a golf club may go blind in one, reports suggest.

Barton, 43, has been remanded in custody after appearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm along with a second man, Gary O’Grady, 50, from Huyton, Merseyside.

The men are accused of attacking Kevin Lynch at Fairway, Huyton, on Sunday.

Mr Lynch is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital, but there is a possibility he may lose sight in one eye, according to the Press Association.

Chelsea Kearns, prosecuting, said Mr Lynch, 51, had been at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club drinking with the two defendants on Sunday.

