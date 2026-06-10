Former racing driver Joey Mawson has spoken out after being cleared of rape. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Former racing driver Joey Mawson has broken his silence after being cleared of raping Michael Schumacher’s nurse at the F1 legend's home.

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Mawson, 30, had been accused of attacking the unconscious woman at the Schumacher family mansion in Switzerland in 2019. He was acquitted on all charges on Friday at the Swiss court which ruled there was "insufficient evidence” to convict him. Speaking for the first time since being acquitted, Mawson said in an Instagram post: "Dear followers and supporters, for the past three years, I have remained largely silent while navigating one of the most difficult periods of my life. "During that time, I faced false allegations and the challenge of defending my name under intense public scrutiny. From the very beginning, I maintained my innocence and trusted that the truth would prevail. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my legal team, Luc Vaney and Veronica Abu Zeid, for their tireless work, professionalism, and belief in justice. I am grateful that the Swiss justice system reached its verdict and that I was acquitted of all charges." Read more: Downing Street hits back after JD Vance blamed Henry Nowak's murder on migrant 'invasion' Read more: Two boys who avoided jail in Fordingbridge rape case 'crossed custody threshold,' judge's sentence remarks reveal

The incident was said to have taken place at Michael Schumacher's Swiss home. Picture: Alamy

Mawson, an Australian national, always denied the allegations and said his encounter with the nurse was consensual. The nurse alleged that she was raped twice by Schumacher's former friend after a cocktail party at the property in Gland, near Geneva. In a statement she issued after the verdict, she said: "I feel terrible. First I was attacked, then I was sacked and now the court has basically said I am a liar. "I have been through hell these last six years and the court decides not to convict, saying there was reasonable doubt, but no one can believe it." The court previously heard that she joined Mawson and two members of the of the Schumacher's family staff after finishing her shift. She had a few drinks before starting to feel unwell and fell asleep on the floor. She told the court it was her sixth consecutive workday and hadn't eaten.