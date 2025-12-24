England’s demoralising Ashes tour lurched to a fresh low as their player of the series, Jofra Archer, was ruled out with the latest in a long line of injuries.

Archer will play no part in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne or the New Year clash in Sydney after being diagnosed with a left side strain.

The 30-year-old seamer spent four years battling a variety of fitness issues, including stress fractures of the back and right elbow, but has been superb since making a long-awaited red-ball return against India over the summer.

Now, after playing each of the first three Tests against Australia he has succumbed again.

He joined the squad at training on Christmas Eve at the MCG, but played no part in practice and a spokesperson later confirmed he was out for the remainder of the trip.

