John Alford, star of London's Burning and Grange HIll, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place at the home of a third girl, who was friends with the alleged victims.

Prosecutors alleged the defendant, who is charged under his real name, John Shannon, assaulted both girls while they were drunk after visiting a friend's home following a night-out at the pub.

On Wednesday, jurors in his trial at St Albans Crown Court were shown footage of the 15-year-old girl's police interview, which was conducted three days after the alleged incidents took place.

The court previously heard that former Grange Hill actor Alford briefly left the property and went to a nearby petrol station, coming back with a bottle of vodka, cigarettes and food.

A 15-year-old girl said she "felt absolutely sick" and had a breakdown after Alford sexually assaulted her, a court has heard.

The girl said the defendant had bought the alcohol for them and they were unaware he was buying it.

"When everyone started to get really drunk, (Alford) and (the other girl) kept on going in and out of the room," she said.

It is alleged Alford had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl in the garden of the home and in a downstairs toilet.

Asked about her own alleged incident, which she said happened at about 8am, the 15-year-old girl said: "We were all just like dozing off. That was when John started to touch me."

Asked how she felt after the assault, the girl said: "Sick. I felt absolutely sick. I wasn't going to tell anyone."

She said she immediately showered after being dropped off at the other complainant's house the following morning as she was "stressing out", before both girls went into the bathroom together and "spoke about everything that happened".

The court previously heard the girls did not say anything about the alleged assaults immediately after they happened as they had been drinking "a fair amount of vodka".

The complainant said she decided to speak out about the incidents whilst visiting a different friend's home on April 11.

"I had a mental breakdown to my best mate's mum in the garden, and she called my mum," she said.

"(I was) crying, screaming, very sad."

Asked how Alford was behaving on the night in question, the girl said: "He came across really nice (and) friendly. There was nothing dodgy about him.