Former London's Burning and Grange Hill actor John Alford has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls aged 14 and 15 during a party at a friend's home.

The 54-year-old was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with the younger girl, aged 14, and charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration relating to the second teenager, aged 15, at a property in Hertfordshire on April 9 2022. Jurors heard during the trial that the defendant, charged under his real name John Shannon, sexually assaulted the girls while they were drunk following a night out at the pub. All of the offences took place at the home of a third girl, whose father was friends with Alford.

Read More: London's Burning actor John Alford found guilty of sexually assaulting two teenage girls Read More: ‘I felt absolutely sick’ 15-year-old girl says after Grange Hill actor John Alford ‘sexually assaulted her' The former actor, who appeared in the BBC drama Grange Hill, bought some £250 of food, alcohol and cigarettes from a nearby petrol station in the early hours of the morning, including a bottle of vodka which the victims subsequently drank, the court heard previously. Alford then had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl in the garden of the home and later in a downstairs toilet, and inappropriately touched the 15-year-old girl as she lay half asleep on the living room sofa, jurors heard. Police received a third-party report from the 15-year-old girl's mother outlining the allegations two days later, before the defendant was arrested.

The 15-year-old girl said in her evidence she had felt "absolutely sick" following the assault and had planned to keep the incident secret before having a "mental breakdown" to her friend's mother on April 11. Alford told jurors during the trial that all the allegations were "scandalous" and a "set-up", and that there was no DNA evidence to support the assaults. He said he had told police that the girls were "going to extort money" from him, and that he suffered from mental health issues including anxiety, depression and paranoia. The younger girl said in a statement read to St Albans Crown Court during sentencing on Wednesday that being sexually assaulted has "affected me and my family in every way". The older girl said in her impact statement "this man destroyed my mental wellbeing". Mohammed Bashir, defending, said the defendant "is a man with no similar type of offences in his conviction history". He added: "The impact upon the girls has been great but it's important to note that in that time Mr Shannon has not committed any further offences." Recorder Caroline Overton said the victim impact statements told of the "significant and ongoing impact of your offending on their lives". Alford shook his head from the dock as Ms Overton outlined the offences before sentencing. She told the defendant his focus "has remained throughout on the impact to you and to your family". Ms Overton sentenced Alford to eight and-a-half years in custody, and told him he will serve up to two thirds in custody and serve the remainder on licence. She also told the defendant he will be subject to a restraining order and she made a sexual harm prevention order.

