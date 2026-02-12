John Barnes weighed in to LBC about Sir Jim Ratcliffe's remarks. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Liverpool legend John Barnes has criticised the ‘inflammatory’ comments on immigrants made by Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Barnes, who won two league titles and two FA cups as well as 79 England caps, told LBC he thinks the problems the UK faces have nothing to do with immigration and people are using it as a ‘scapegoat’. “Without immigration of the sort we are seeing now, you would still have homeless people… lack of housing. That has got nothing to do with immigration but we are looking for a scapegoat so of course we look to immigrants.” "Stop immigration and Manchester United would have about three players," John added. Sir Jim issued a somewhat apology today in which he said he's "sorry some people were offended" by his remarks.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'apologised' for offending 'some people' with earlier comments linked to immigration. Picture: Getty

In a statement released on Thursday, Sir Ratcliffe apologised for offending "some people" in the wake of earlier comments, which saw him suggest the UK had been "colonised by immigrants". The Manchester United co-owner said in the statement: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe." He added: "It is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth." It comes as the Chancellor branded his earlier comments on immigration "disgusting", after Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Ratcliffe to apologise. Read more: Ministers target Man Utd boss's tax affairs after he sparked fury by saying UK is 'colonised by immigrants' Read more: Thomas Tuchel extends contract to stay as England head coach until end of Euro 2028

Manchester United supporters display a banner protesting against the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Picture: Alamy

Immigration minister Mike Tapp told LBC: “I think they're inappropriate comments. And this is a man that's not even in the country. "He's living in Monaco after backing Brexit. So it's all a bit odd. My view on this is that we need to restore order and control to the immigration system. "That's exactly what we're doing. But we're doing that within our British values, which is, of course, having a firm system that's fair also. "And dialling up the rhetoric and being divisive is not helpful to anybody in this country. It's about being decent and that's what we are as a government.” Earlier today, ministers took aim at the football owner's tax affairs, with Justice minister Jake Richards telling LBC that the comments were "quite offensive" and raised questions over his tax arrangements. “There’s also something that I find quite offensive, that this man who moved to Monaco to save four billion pounds in tax is now lecturing us about immigration,” he said. “One might question whether he is the patriot that we need to comment on this issue.” The apology follows the INEOS owner hitting out at the number of people on benefits in Britain in the interview released on Wednesday. He warned that the UK is facing an economic and political crisis, and questioned whether Starmer is the right person to lead the country.

