Fraser Garden, 55, clipped a kerb, struck a traffic island and then ploughed through a hedge into a garden where 74-year-old John Bell was doing some work for a neighbour.

John Bell, 74, was doing garden work when the stolen Maserati driven by Garden hit him. Picture: POLICE SCOTLAND

By Flaminia Luck

A disqualified driver with 90 previous convictions is facing a “lengthy” prison sentence after he admitted causing the death of a pensioner he hit with a stolen Maserati.

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Fraser Garden, of no fixed abode, entered a car showroom in Broughty Ferry in the early afternoon of April 13 and stole the high-powered Maserati Quattroporte parked in the forecourt. In what a judge described as an “appalling episode of driving” Garden then proceeded to drive the vehicle at speeds in excess of 80mph through a residential area of the town. This was nearly three times the 30mph speed limit. Garden also jumped a red light, drove on the wrong side of the road and overtook other vehicles into the face of oncoming traffic. The 55-year-old lost control of the vehicle at a bend at the junction of Forthill Road and Nursery Road, less than 750m from the showroom. He clipped a kerb, struck a traffic island and then ploughed through a hedge into a garden where 74-year-old John Bell was doing some work for a neighbour.

Fraser Garden had 90 previous convictions including “numerous” motoring offences. Picture: POLICE SCOTLAND

The front of the car struck the former taxi driver before pinning him against the wall of the house, leaving him with “non-survivable” injuries. Advocate depute Graeme Jessop KC told Edinburgh High Court on Friday that just 3.3 seconds before the crash Garden had been travelling at 85mph. When the car struck the house it was still doing 34mph. He told the court that emergency services quickly arrived on the scene, where Mr Bell was found to have no sign of life, having suffered “multiple blunt force injuries”. Mr Jessop said when police arrested Garden on suspicion of causing death dangerous driving he replied “sorry”. The lawyer also told the court Garden had 90 previous convictions including “numerous” motoring offences, and that he had been under three separate disqualifications from driving on the day of the incident. On Friday, Garden admitted five charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, causing death by dangerous driving, and driving without insurance. He also admitted driving while disqualified and failing to provide a blood sample for drugs testing.

Garden stole the Maserati Quattroporte from a car showroom in Broughty Ferry. Picture: COPFS