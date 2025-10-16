Former Trump ally John Bolton has been indicted on federal criminal charges by a grand jury.

The Department of Justice successfully argued on Thursday that the former national security adviser should face charges for two offences totalling 18 counts.

It comes after FBI agents raided the home of Mr Bolton in the early hours of August 22.

Agents went to Mr Bolton’s DC-area home as part of a high-profile national security probe, ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Mr Bolton served as national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, during Trump’s first term, but has since become an outspoken critic of Trump.

He is the third of Mr Trump's political opponents to be indicted in recent weeks - following former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

