Donald Trump's former national security adviser has told LBC that the MAGA movement is splintering over the President's war in Iran.

"I mean, within the administration. JD Vance, the vice president, is the leading isolationist. He really can't resign. But I think it's possible that some others will break away. And this is a problem Trump will have.”

Bolton told Andrew: “I think the split is pretty clear. I believe the isolationist wing in the Republican Party is actually quite small, but it is a part of the larger Trump base that has been that way for many, many years.

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the ally-turned-foe of the President said Trump is facing a "problem" with the split among his supporters.

Bolton was speaking after Trump's counter-terror chief Joe Kent quit the White House over his opposition to the war in Iran.

Sharing his letter to the president on X, Joe Kent said: “It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Trump faces growing criticism at home and abroad over what is seemingly becoming another ill-planned US intervention in the Middle East.

Mr Kent was the White House’s most senior counter-terror official and has widely been supportive of Trump’s foreign policy approach until now.

Agreeing with Kent, Bolton told Andrew: “I don't think Iran posed an imminent threat. I don't think we have to wait for an imminent threat. [Kent] was one of the isolationists in a very senior position in the administration, so I'm glad he's resigned.

"Maybe his boss, Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, will resign next. That would be another good thing. And I just note, in a rare moment of agreement, Donald Trump has called Kent's resignation a good thing. So, there must be something to it.”

On the future of the war, which began nearly three weeks ago, Mr Bolton said he thinks the conflict may be good for Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Bolton concluded: “I think it depends on how it goes. You know, Vladimir Putin and he have already had a conversation where Putin so helpfully offered his mediation good offices with Iran.

"He'd like nothing better than to play on this with Trump to gain advantage not for Iran, but for his war in Ukraine. So, I think it is a grave risk.”