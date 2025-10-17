Former Trump ally John Bolton has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges regarding the handling of classified information.

Mr Bolton appeared before a judge at his federal court arraignment in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday after he was indicted on Thursday.

During the arraignment, Judge Timothy Sullivan asked Mr Bolton whether he had read and understood the nature of the charges against him.

“I do your honor,” he replied.

The Department of Justice successfully argued on Thursday that the former national security adviser should face charges for two offences totalling 18 counts.

It comes after FBI agents raided the home of Mr Bolton in the early hours of August 22.

Agents went to Mr Bolton’s DC-area home as part of a high-profile national security probe, ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Mr Bolton was told he faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.