Billionaire Phones4U founder John Caudwell offered to clear £10 million of Sarah Ferguson’s debts in return for half of all her future earnings, Epstein files emails have suggested.

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s advisers David Stern told him she was ‘10million’ in the red in a message sent in 2009.

Mr Stern wrote on November 6: “Fergie will be in in an hour.”

Mr Stern replied later that day: “Please ask her about bankruptcy. It's option 1.

“Option 2 is deal with John Caudwell (english, founder of Phones4U) who wants 50% of her life earnings going forward for 10m, meaning paying off her debt (this offer needs to be verified if its real!).”

Mr Caudwell's team have clarified that he met Fergie through his support of her charity work, and she later approached him to talk about clearing her debts. He eventually declined doing any deal.

A spokesperson for Mr Caudwell said: “Sarah Ferguson and John Caudwell were long-time acquaintances who initially met through John Caudwell's support for some of Sarah Ferguson's charity work.

“Sarah Ferguson later approached John Caudwell to discuss a potential business transaction to help clear her debt.

“To be absolutely clear, until now, John Caudwell was unaware that Sarah Ferguson was consulting Jeffrey Epstein or anyone else on this matter.

“John Caudwell has never met or had any association or correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein.

“John Caudwell ultimately decided not to go through with the business transaction at the time.”

Mr Caudwell and Fergie are believed to have stayed friends - as she was invited to his daughter Libby’s wedding in Montenegro in June 2019.

Separate emails show that Epstein discussed how Fergie was considering going bankrupt ahead of a 'big meeting' at Royal Lodge when her finances were in peril.

They also reveal how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor travelled to Manhattan to seek Epstein’s help in settling an unpaid debt owed by Ms Ferguson.

Ms Ferguson’s long-time personal assistant, was owed $126,721 after she went bankrupt in the US in 2010.

The former Duchess of York is now reportedly planning a return to public life.

Sarah, 66, is reportedly "getting her head together" in the UAE after a trip to the French Alps with friends.

During her trip to the Middle East, Fergie has also spent time with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, in Qatar while the young royal attended an art fair in Doha for work.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie invited Jeffrey Epstein to Andrew’s 50th just days after he was released from prison

Read More: Andrew 'appeared on FBI Epstein shortlist' as new files reveal Sarah Ferguson's business plan with paedophile