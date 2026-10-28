Kemi Badenoch and betting industry lead backlash towards Chancellor's first financial statement

By William Mata

"The Prime Minister came to power promising to end 40 years of neoliberalism, and instead, we got 4p off gherkins”, Kemi Badenoch has said in her response to the Budget.

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Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch questions Education Secretary Lucy Powell. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party leader The Prime Minister came to power promising to end 40 years of neoliberalism and “instead, we got 4p off gherkins”, Kemi Badenoch has said. The Tory leader said: “Most people in the country listening to his Budget will be thinking to themselves: Is that it? Really, is that it? The Prime Minister came in promising to reverse 40 years of neoliberalism. Instead, we got 4p off gherkins. “Unfortunately, just like every other Labour budget, the headline story is the same: more borrowing, more tax rises, and surprise, surprise, more money on benefits. This Budget does not come close to meeting the moment.” She added: “We are spending more on debt interest than on the army and schools combined. “The rate of interest we pay on our debts is higher than Greece, Latvia, Slovakia, even the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. “Next year, under Labour, the tax burden will be the highest in our country’s history, and our benefits bill is going up by tens of billions of pounds because this Government has put welfare first."

We need a real growth plan with Europe at its heart. Labour must fix the Conservatives' botched Brexit deal by joining the single market and a customs union, and use the billions that raises to cut people's taxes. https://t.co/BJsHxaRDhi — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 28, 2026

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leader The Liberal Democrat leader shared statistics that show the UK is set for a growth slowdown in the coming years. Mr Davey tweeted: "We need a real growth plan with Europe at its heart. Labour must fix the Conservatives' botched Brexit deal by joining the single market and a customs union, and use the billions that it raises to cut people's taxes." John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance The boss of the group said: “The chancellor has driven the tax burden to another record high to pay for gimmicks and giveaways while sidestepping the ticking fiscal time bomb of runaway benefits spending. “Deciding to target savings and productive investment means even more punishment for people doing the right thing, and a drag on much-needed growth, while the fiddly measures designed to cut everyday bills gloss over the fact that tax is the biggest cost of living."

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe speaking to a journalist outside the village hall in Piddington, Oxfordshire, where residents are holding a referendum on whether it should remain part of the UK after the Government. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain The MP and leader of the far-right Restore party said: “This Budget amounts to p***** into a westerly gale, tinkering around the edges while the British economy burns. "Debt is now three trillion pounds, and billions more are added every month. "Wealth is created by businesses and workers, not by politicians spending somebody else’s money to win votes. I challenge Healey or Burnham to go and start a business, a café, a contractor, a small shop, and experience these taxes, this regulation and this stress." Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association He said: “The Chancellor has today made life harder for renters right across the country. “As the Office for Budget Responsibility has confirmed, hiking taxes will drive up rents and drive down supply in the rental market when demand is already way ahead of the number of homes available. “How that fits with a commitment to providing households with more breathing space is anyone’s guess.” Elizabeth de Jong, Chief Executive of Fuels Industry UK She said: “Our refineries are the foundation of both the UK’s energy security and our wider economic success. We are therefore pleased that Government has today recognised this in their Budget, by announcing they will bring refined products into scope of the Carbon Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), helping to level the playing field for UK refineries. “Whilst today’s recognition from Government of the importance of the UK’s fuels industry to both our energy security and our economic success is welcomed, the lack of a firm target date to implement a CBAM for refined products will be a concern for the UK’s remaining refineries. Policy certainty is needed for future investment decisions."

Was that it?



It all felt very familiar.



A Labour Government totally unwilling to take on power and wealth and give our country the investment we so desperately need.https://t.co/i9idDx4vyY — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) October 28, 2026