John Healey has rejected calls to hike capital gains tax at the Budget, amid concerns it could hamper economic growth.

Several prominent Labour voices have called in recent months for a rise in the tax, which applies to the profit made from selling off assets like a house or shares.

Cabinet ministers Wes Streeting and Louise Haigh both spoke of raising capital gains tax over the summer before Andy Burnham became Prime Minister.

But Mr Healey has ruled out the move after warnings it could end up costing the Government money if wealthy people leave the country or defer selling off assets, according to the Times.

Lord O’Neill of Gately, who has advised Mr Burnham and worked on the Northern Powerhouse project, told the newspaper that “raising capital gains tax would send very much the wrong message to business”.

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