Healey is 'deeply patriotic' and will stick to 3% of GDP defence pledge, former Nato secretary general tells LBC
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Former defence secretary and Nato secretary general Lord George Robertson has said John Healey is a “deeply patriotic individual” and he is “absolutely positive” the Chancellor will stick to his pledge to commit 3% of GDP to defence.
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Lord Robertson was speaking after Mr Healey delivered his first Budget in which he reiterated the plan for Britain to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 - but offered scant detail on how the goal would be achieved.
Mr Healey resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's Cabinet earlier this year after saying that the defence investment plan (Dip) was insufficient for not hitting the target.
The former Nato chief told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that "if anybody knows the threat [the UK faces] it is John Healey” adding, “he knows how unsafe the country is and how unprepared we are.”
Asked if he is worried about defence following the government’s Budget earlier today, Lord Robertson replied: "No, I’m not. I see the commitment to 3% by 2030, that’s in three years' time, months and days as Wes Streeting would put it.
"It is a cast-iron commitment, so he has got to find another £10 billion a year in order to get to that point, and that is why Mark Rutte, the current secretary general of NATO, has welcomed today’s statement.
"The crucial thing is that in addition to today’s pledge, he has now talked about bringing finance in; he has talked about a multilateral development programme, about a bank that would allow for joint procurement and more co-operation with other people, bringing the private finance initiative to defence."
The spectre of a potential conflict has loomed heavily over Mr Healey's Budget - with Nato targets set in order to make the bloc ready to fight a war against Russia.
On whether he believes John Healey will keep to the pledge of spending 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, Lord Robertson told Andrew: "He has made the commitment to actually saying this is going to happen. That’s the reason he resigned from Sir Keir Starmer’s government and he has now made the pledge that was missing last time round.
"Those of us who care about defence, and the lack of safety for this country, as we go towards 2030 we will keep his feet to the fire. But I’m absolutely positive he is committed."