Former defence secretary and Nato secretary general Lord George Robertson has said John Healey is a “deeply patriotic individual” and he is “absolutely positive” the Chancellor will stick to his pledge to commit 3% of GDP to defence.

Lord Robertson was speaking after Mr Healey delivered his first Budget in which he reiterated the plan for Britain to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 - but offered scant detail on how the goal would be achieved.

Mr Healey resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's Cabinet earlier this year after saying that the defence investment plan (Dip) was insufficient for not hitting the target.

The former Nato chief told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that "if anybody knows the threat [the UK faces] it is John Healey” adding, “he knows how unsafe the country is and how unprepared we are.”

Asked if he is worried about defence following the government’s Budget earlier today, Lord Robertson replied: "No, I’m not. I see the commitment to 3% by 2030, that’s in three years' time, months and days as Wes Streeting would put it.