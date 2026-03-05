It comes just days after one of Britain's bases on the island was attacked.

The Defence Secretary has insisted the UK has been preparing to step up air defences in Cyprus “for weeks” amid allegations the Government has “dragged its feet” over the war in the Middle East.

Speaking to LBC’s Deputy Political Editor Aggie Chambre, John Healey rejected suggestions the UK has been slow in its response to attacks on British bases in the Mediterranean and insisted our relationship with the US remains “strong and deep” despite recent attacks on the Prime Minister by Donald Trump. When pressed on why HMS Dragon, which is not expected to reach Cyprus until late next week, was not deployed sooner, Mr Healey said: “We had already, weeks ahead of this conflict, already strengthened air defences here on the island of Cyprus, not just to defend this base and our British forces personnel, but the island of Cyprus and neighbouring allied countries. “We put extra air defences and fast jets in into Qatar as well to do the same thing. Read more: Iran war LIVE: Flight takes off from Oman to UK as Starmer defends Middle East policy

A key feature of this conflict so far has been Donald Trump’s anger at Sir Keir Starmer for refusing to allow the US to use British bases in the opening stages of the war. But Mr Healey told LBC the so-called “special relationship” remains “strong and deep” despite these “ups and downs.” “The special depth of, particularly the military and security relationship between the UK and the US goes back decades,” he said.