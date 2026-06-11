Nigel Farage has claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s “premiership is over” after Defence Secretary John Healey quit from government.

In a damning letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Healey noted he was left with "no option" but to step down from the role.

Reacting to the resignation on Thursday morning, the Reform UK leader described it as a "principled resignation".

"He's absolutely right to have done so," he said.

Farage claimed Healey “wanted 3% to be spent on defence by 2030”, added the PM didn't match it by half.

And so, John Healey is gone, and what his message says is that the Prime Minister is not prioritising the defence of the realm.”

He also claimed Starmer now faces a leadership challenge, saying: “Keir Starmer's premiership is over. It's only a matter of time. Already in the corridors of Westminster, the jockeying position is going on whether Burnham wins next week or not. There will be a challenge over the course of this summer to Starmer's leadership. It's over.”

Asked whether the Prime Minister would survive until the autumn, Farage replied: “I don't think he'll be leader by the Labour conference, no.”

Read more: Read in full: Defence Secretary John Healey's damning resignation letter as he quits over military spending plan

Read more: Defence secretary quits with damning letter to PM over spending plan that ‘could make the country less safe’