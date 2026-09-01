“We are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and leaving those aiding his illegal war with nowhere to hide,” Mr Healey said.

Chancellor John Healey speaks ahead of the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries. Picture: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

John Healey has announced new actions to clamp down on Russia’s evasion of economic sanctions as he called on international allies to help “disrupt the financial networks fuelling Russia’s aggression”.

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The new Chancellor used his first international meetings with counterparts at the G7 in North Carolina to build an international coalition to target covert Russian networks funding the war in Ukraine. The primary action announced by Mr Healey targets the so-called “A7 network”, which the Foreign Office said was being used by Russia to evade existing restrictions and channel funds to fuel the conflict. On Monday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Government issued the first-ever nationwide alert against A7 to support the private sector in bearing down on sanctions evasion. According to the Government, the alert aims to disrupt Kremlin-backed networks that have sought to escape economic sanctions through a web of financial structures spanning multiple jurisdictions. Read more: At least 37 killed and hundreds evacuated after Russian drone strike on Kyiv weapons depot Read more: Russia threatens UK military targets as Kremlin says Britain 'playing with fire’ over Ukraine support

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. Picture: Peter KOVALEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

It also aims to prevent Russian attempts to regain access to the UK’s financial systems. It was also announced that Mr Healey would double the maximum fine available to the Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation from 50 per cent to 100 per cent of the value of a sanctions breach. “We are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and leaving those aiding his illegal war with nowhere to hide,” Mr Healey said. “The UK and our allies must step up our international cooperation to expose sanctions evasion, and disrupt the financial networks fuelling Russia’s aggression. “Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is unshakeable. We will bear down on those propping up Putin’s war as we push to secure a just and lasting peace.”

A damaged car is on the premises of a warehouse set ablaze by a Russian attack in Pohreby village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on August 31, 2026. Picture: Kyrylo Chubotin/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rachael Herbert, director of the National Economic Crime Centre at the NCA, said: “The National Crime Agency and the National Economic Crime Centre are committed to targeting the nexus between organised crime and sanctions evasion. “Last year, our Operation Destabilise targeted and disrupted a major Russian-speaking professional money laundering network, making it harder for them to operate and degrading the threat they posed. “And through our close working with the financial sector in our public private partnership initiatives, as well as with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, this alert will continue to ensure the industry is aware of the mechanisms used to attempt to evade sanctions.” It comes after Mr Healey earlier requested international allies to “step up” their co-operation in response to the Middle East crisis and the cost of living.

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey arrives for the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 31, 2026. Picture: Allison Joyce / AFP via Getty Images