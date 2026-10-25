Pensioners will be protected in the Budget with the chancellor set to shield almost a million people from paying income tax.

The tax-free allowance for low-income pensioners will be hiked to £13,036 - the exact amount of a full year of the state pension.

The triple lock was due to see the pension exceed the tax-free allowance of £12,570, but the chancellor will use the budget to shield more than 1 million pensioners from the benefit being taxed.

John Healey is expected to confirm that the full state pension will rise by 3.9%, but that pensioners will be protected from paying income tax on the sum.

However, millions of pensioners with higher incomes — such as those who have private pensions — will still pay income tax.

The move will see the Treasury miss out on up to £200 million each year by 2030.

In another boost for the elderly, the Chancellor will also not reduce the proportion of a private pension which can be taken as a lump sum.

It had been rumoured that the tax-free lump sum percentage would be reduced - but it is being reported that Mr Healey will buck the calls.

He will also keep the maximum amount which can be taken tax-free at £268,275 - after it was suggested that the sum could be limited to £100,000.

Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem Treasury spokeswoman, told the Times: “These figures expose the shocking scale of the stealth tax raid started by the Conservatives and continued by Labour.

“Our key workers such as nurses, teachers, and police officers work tirelessly, yet they’re being hit with a massive tax penalty just as energy bills rise and inflation soars.”